Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney says the Ulster side's failure to convert chances resulted in their All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Mayo on Saturday night.

Mayo clinched a 2-13 to 1-15 victory in a thrilling encounter at McHale Park to progress to the final round of qualifiers.

McGeeney also criticised what he believed were "dark arts" employed by Mayo late in the game as the Orchard team bowed out of the championship.