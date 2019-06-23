Cavan manager Mickey Graham says his team can learn from their chastening Ulster Final defeat by Donegal as they enter the All-Ireland qualifer draw.

A poor first-half display in their first Ulster final appearance in 18 years left the Breffni County with too much to do as Donegal clinched back-to-back Ulster titles.

"They got a run at us early on and then we were probably trying to force things and because of that we probably gave the ball away too easily but in the second half I thought the lads really made a go of it," said Graham.