Donegal's goal-scoring hero Jamie Brennan admits his decisive goal to help his side secure back-to-back Ulster titles had an element of good fortune about it.

Brennan's slaloming run through the Cavan defence in the second half resulted in the opening goal of the game as Donegal came out on top of the highest-scoring final in Ulster SFC history.

"I think it's just the way we're going at it. Declan has given the players real confidence to go out and express themselves and thankfully I'm really enjoying it at the moment. Hopefully it continues," said Brennan.