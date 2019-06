Donegal manager Declan Bonner says his team's first-half display set the foundations for their second consecutive Ulster SFC title.

Bonner's side took command of their final against Cavan at Clones and led by 0-13 to 0-5 at half time before holding off Cavan's attempted fight back to secure a five-point success.

"The first half really laid the foundations, it was a really controlled performance with some brilliant scores and good work rate and that really set us up," Bonner added.