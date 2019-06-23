It's a great day for Donegal - Ryan McHugh

Wing-back Ryan McHugh believes that Donegal are a stronger team than they were last season following their back-to-back Ulster Championship wins.

McHugh, who was one of the stars of the 2018 campaign, settled for just one point in his side's 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan at Clones but insists that the emergence of some younger players has added to the strength of the panel.

"I don't think there's a selfish player on our team at the moment and it's all for the good of the team. Today's a great day for Donegal," he added.