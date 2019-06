Malachy O'Rourke says he has had a "brilliant time" with Monaghan after announcing his resignation as manager following the All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Armagh.

O'Rourke stepped down as manager of the Farneymen after seven years in charge and said he is looking forward to a rest.

"I just think a fresh voice and fresh impetus will be the best thing to rejuvenate the team," said O'Rourke.