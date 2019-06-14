Eamon Coleman threw my silver football boots in the bin - Cian Mackey

Cavan veteran Cian Mackey recalls the late and great Eamon Coleman taking exception to his wearing a pair of silver football boots.

"I kicked 1-4 and thought he was going to congratulate me," said Mackey of Coleman, who managed Cavan from 2003 to 2005.

"But he told me, 'don't you ever wear boots like that on my field again' and he took them off me and dropped them in the bin," Mackey told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Thomas Niblock.

Mackey is preparing for Cavan's Ulster SFC final against holders Donegal in Clones on 23 June.