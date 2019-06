Cavan forward Dara McVeety looks ahead to the Ulster decider against Donegal after overcoming Armagh in Sunday's semi-final replay.

McVeety impressed with four points in the 0-23 to 0-14 victory at Clones while Niall Murray kicked five points.

Armagh wasted early goal chances and McVeety said luck was on Cavan's side at St Tiernach's Park.