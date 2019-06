Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney says missing out with three first-half goal chances made a "big difference" in the Ulster SFC semi-final replay defeat by Cavan.

Aidan Nugent, Jamie Clarke and Mark Shields squandered three-point opportunities as the Orchard side lost out 0-23 to 0-17 at Clones.

McGeeney's team will be the hat for Monday morning's draw for the second round of All-Ireland qualifiers.