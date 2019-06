Donegal boss Declan Bonner attempts to play down his team's surprise win over Tyrone, insisting "no silverware has been won yet".

Jamie Brennan's early goal proved crucial as the holders beat Mickey Harte's side 1-16 to 0-15 at Kingspan Breffni.

"We played really well in the first half when we took control of the match. In the second half, it was patchy at times but we got over the line," said Bonner.