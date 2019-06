Donegal half-back Eoghan Ban Gallagher says the introduction of young players in Division Two helped develop their squad ahead of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Donegal are aiming to defend the title they won last year, with Tyrone awaiting them in Saturday's semi-final at Breffni Park.

Gallagher also believes they have to learn from their All-Ireland quarter-final game against Tyrone last year, where the Red Hands pulled away in the final 10 minutes after a tight contest.