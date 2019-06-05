Oak Leafers aiming for long overdue GAA traction in Derry city

Derry GAA bosses believe they are making progress as they attempt to develop the untapped potential for the sport in the Maiden City.

"Five years ago we had only six schools playing gaelic football regularly [in the city]. Now we're up to 27," said the county's GAA participation officer Brian O'Donnell.

To give a further boost to Derry's drive for urban growth, the county's football squad conducted a training session at the Sean Dolan's club in the city in front of hundreds of young local school children who also showed off their skills.