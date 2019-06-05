BBC Sport NI's gaelic football pundits Oisin McConville and Martin McHugh give their verdicts on Saturday's Ulster SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Donegal at Kingspan Breffni Park, which is live on BBC TV, radio and online (17:00 BST).

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner McConville has question marks over the centre of Donegal's defence and thinks Tyrone will exploit weaknesses in that area.

Martin McHugh, an All-Ireland winner with Donegal in 1992, said it is up to players on both sides, outside of the main men who will be targeted, to stand up and be counted.