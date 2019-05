Armagh's All-Ireland winner Benny Tierney welcomes the increased importance given to goalkeepers in modern GAA.

The likes of Monaghan's Rory Beggan and Niall Morgan of Tyrone are among the new generation of GAA goalkeepers who can create scores as well as stop them.

"We're no longer the last piece in the food chain, goalkeepers now are being recognised as an important and pivotal part of the team," said Tierney.