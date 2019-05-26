Tyrone Under-20's manager Paul Devlin says the changes to the underage structures in inter-county football is creating a smoother transition to Senior level.

Tyrone beat Donegal by 2-18 to 2-10 in the curtain raiser to the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Brewster Park with teenager Darragh Canavan among the Red Hands' players that have already featured at Senior level.

"The job we have is to guide the lads along and see what it is like to live the lifestyle of an inter-county footballer," said Devlin.