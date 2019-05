Donegal manager Declan Bonner says a "controlled performance" helped his side to get the better of Fermanagh and progress to the Ulster semi-finals.

The Ulster champions eventually wore down a defensive-minded Fermanagh side to secure a 0-15 to 0-9 victory at Brewster Park.

"We stuck to the gameplan and got the right men on the ball in the right areas of the pitch that we were going to do damage and we done that," said Bonner.