BBC Sport NI pundits Oisin McConville and Martin Clarke call for increased investment to help revive the fortunes of Antrim football.

The pair believe investment in coaching and the redevelopment of Casement Park would help boost the Saffrons' prospects.

Antrim were beaten 2-23 to 2-09 by Tyrone in their Ulster SFC quarter-final at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.