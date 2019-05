Down manager Martina Rooney is delighted after her team beat Derry 1-11 to 1-6 in Saturday's Ulster Senior Camogie semi-final at Armagh.

Paula Gribben's goal helped the Mourne County subdue the Derry challenge as they qualified to face Antrim in the final on 2 June.

Saturday's game was the curtain-raiser to the Ulster Football Championship clash between Antrim and Tyrone.