Man of the match Richie Donnelly feels Tyrone will have plenty to work on for the Ulster semi-final against Fermanagh or Donegal despite their facile win over the Saffrons.

"There were times when Antrim made us look vulnerable - especially in the first half when they were catching us out with direct kickouts," says the Trillick man after Tyrone's 2-23 to 2-9 win.