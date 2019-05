Antrim's Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone on Saturday will be staged at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh as the long wait for Casement Park to be redeveloped continues.

The Belfast venue has been closed since 2013 after plans for a 40,000 all-seater stadium stalled.

"Ulster needs a provincial stadium, Casement Park was identified as the location for that stadium - it's time to build," said Paul Donnelly director of Gaelfast, the GAA initiative that aims to develop gaelic games in Belfast.