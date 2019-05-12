Tyrone building for a hurling future - Lindsay

The Tyrone hurlers begin their Nicky Rackard Cup campaign with a 1-15 to 0-15 win over Mayo at Healy Park in Omagh.

Mattie Lennon's team narrowly missed out on a place in the Division 3A promotion final in the Hurling League this season but sprung an upset against Division 2A side Mayo in their opening match as the Tyrone county board look to help the growth of hurling in the Red Hand county.

"We're hopeful that more clubs at youth level will develop into more clubs at adult level and hopefully that will bring on hurling in Tyrone in the future," said Tyrone county board vice-chairman Eunan Lindsay.

Top videos

Top Stories

Vincent Kompany, Manchester City, Premier League trophy
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Mohamed Salah
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Rangers' James Tavernier, Jon Flanagan and Ryan Kent celebrate
  • From the section Football
hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
A split image of David Silva (left) holding his face in dejection after defeat by Spurs in the Champions League and (right) Pep Guardiola hugging Vincent Kompany after victory over Leicester
  • From the section Football
Eric Dier celebrates
  • From the section Football
  • Comments