The Tyrone hurlers begin their Nicky Rackard Cup campaign with a 1-15 to 0-15 win over Mayo at Healy Park in Omagh.

Mattie Lennon's team narrowly missed out on a place in the Division 3A promotion final in the Hurling League this season but sprung an upset against Division 2A side Mayo in their opening match as the Tyrone county board look to help the growth of hurling in the Red Hand county.

"We're hopeful that more clubs at youth level will develop into more clubs at adult level and hopefully that will bring on hurling in Tyrone in the future," said Tyrone county board vice-chairman Eunan Lindsay.