Tyrone manager Micky Harte says Derry's battling performance forced his team to dig deep to clinch a 1-19 to 1-13 win in their opening round match in the Ulster Championship.

Shane McGuigan's late goal set up a potential upset but Darren McCurry's swift response for Tyrone helped Harte's men to secure a six-point win.

Antrim await in the next round while Derry's All-Ireland hopes now rest in the qualifiers.