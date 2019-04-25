Paul Dillon, whose charity fundraiser could lead to his local GAA club receiving a ban, is appealing for the Donegal county board to use 'common sense' to resolve the issue.

Naomh Colmcille are facing an eight-week suspension from adult competitions after they were reported for hosting a soccer tournament to raise money for Dillon, a former underage coach with the Newtowncunningham-club who suffers from motor neurone disease.

"If they had just come to my house and see how I struggle with everyday life maybe they might change their mind," said Dillon.