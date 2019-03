Highlights as St Michael's Enniskillen win their first MacRory Cup since 2012 as they beat Omagh CBS 0-16 to 2-6 at Armagh.

Darragh McBrien starred for St Michael's with seven points although Omagh CBS produced a brave second-half comeback as Daniel Fullerton and Sean McDonagh hit their goals after they had trailed 0-11 to 0-3 at half-time.