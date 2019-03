Down side Clonduff edge out Gailltir by 0-10 to 0-09 to win the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Club Championship title at Croke Park.

It was a first All-Ireland success for the club as they saw off the challenge of their Waterford opponents.

"Everybody put in the extra hours behind the scenes," said captain Paula Gribben, "It's the unseen hours that are the difference between a good team and a great team."