Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney says a "a few crucial mistakes in attack and wee bit of indiscipline" ended his side's hopes of earning a remarkable comeback win over Meath.

Meath led 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time but helped the breeze, Armagh fought back to trail by only one with 15 minutes left.

However, the Royals regrouped in the closing stages to record a 2-13 to 0-13 win and leave Armagh second from bottom in the ultra competitive Division Two.