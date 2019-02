Cushendall manager Ciaran Kearney says he is proud of his players despite a one-point defeat by Galway's St Thomas in the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final.

Kearney said he was delighted with the reaction of his side in the second half, having gone into the break seven points down.

Aaron Graffin returned for Cushendall, with Kearney praising the half-back for overcoming a knee injury sustained in the provincial final.