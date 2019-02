Peter Healy says manager Frank Fitzsimons' "experience and confidence" in his players is the reason St Enda's Glengormley have reached the All-Ireland Club Football Intermediate Final.

"The moment he came in, he told us there was an Ulster title in this team. We were saying, 'Frank...that's a long way away'," Healy told BBC Sport NI.

St Enda's face Kerry outfit Kilcummin in Saturday's final at Croke Park.