Cavan boss Mickey Graham says his team produced some of the best football he has seen from a Breffni County team in the 0-16 to 0-13 defeat by Kerry at Kingspan Breffni.

Graham's side led 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time but the Kingdom, helped by 12 points by Sean O'Shea, fought back to win.

Cavan and Tyrone are now the only teams in Division One yet to earn a point.