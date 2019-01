Mourne boss Paddy Tally says experience told as Laois ran out 2-15 to 1-12 winners in the Division Three opener at Pairc Esler.

Down surged into a five-point lead just after half-time, before a fightback from the visitors turned the game on its head.

Goals from Colm Murphy and Paul Cahillane proved too much for Tally's young outfit to overcome.