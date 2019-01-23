Monaghan forward Conor McManus believes there are 'four or five' teams that could bridge the gap to All-Ireland champions Dublin this year.

McManus, who changed career during the off-season so he could be based locally in Monaghan, is not dwelling on last year's All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone as they prepare to host the reigning champions in the opening round of the league on Sunday.

"Dublin have been run close over the last number of years and I suppose it shows the quality of team they are that they continually find a way to win but it’s not a massive gap and for these great teams it has to come to an end at some stage," he added.