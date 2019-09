Gweedore captain Kevin Cassidy expects an exciting Ulster club SFC semi-final against Crossmaglen Rangers at Healy Park on Sunday.

The Donegal champions will challenge 11-time Ulster winners Crossmaglen with the winners advancing to a provincial final against Scotstown of Monaghan or Derry's Coleraine.

Live radio commentary of the Ulster club SFC semi-finals on BBC Radio Ulster MW from from 13:30 GMT.