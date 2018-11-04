All-Star Beggan shines as Scotstown defeat Burren

Two days after earning an All-Star award, Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan helps Scotstown to the Ulster Club SFC semi-finals despite a scare against Down champions Burren.

Scotstown appeared to be in control midway through the second half when they built a seven-point lead but a strong recovery by Burren left the Monaghan champions clinging-on to win 0-13 to 0-10.

The game hinged on a late penalty appeal by Burren that was turned down after Ryan Treanor appeared to be fouled inside the square and Scotstown added two late points to set-up a semi-final against Coleraine.

