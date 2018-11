Crossmaglen battle past Coalisland 0-12 to 0-10 in a dour Ulster Club Football battle as both teams finish with 13 men.

Coalisland had Brian Toner and Eoghan Hampsey sent off in quick succession in the first half but still only trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time.

Crossmaglen pair Callum Cumiskey and Johnny Hanratty then received their marching orders but a succession of late points from the O'Neill brothers Rian and Oisin saw the Armagh champions home.