'If they come at us, we'll go at them' - Cargin's McCann ready for Gweedore

Cargin forward Tomas McCann says the Antrim champions are prepared to play attacking football in their Ulster quarter-final against Donegal's Gweedore on Sunday.

Cargin won their third county title in four years when they beat Creggan 0-5 to 0-4 in a low-scoring Antrim final but McCann insisted his team can adapt to any game plan.

"If they come at us, we'll go at the, it's as simple as that... We'll only know on the day what way Gweedore are going to set up and we'll try to counteract it and play as best we can," said McCann.

