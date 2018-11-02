Scotstown 'in a good place' for Burren quarter-final

Scotstown's Mark Duffy says his side are "in a good place" ahead of their Ulster club quarter-final against Burren of Down.

Scotstown have won the Monaghan club championship for the past four years and contested the 2015 Ulster club final but face a Burren side looking to emulate the team that won five provincial titles in the 1980's.

"Burren just have that tradition of playing Ulster club football, they are one of the aristocrats of Ulster so they're going to come in with great confidence," said Duffy.

Top videos

Top Stories

Jamie Vardy
  • From the section Football
Have Gunners fans got their Arsenal back?
Video
  • From the section Football
Bradley Wiggins and Lance Armstrong
  • From the section Cycling
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders
  • From the section News
Matt Kean of Bring Me The Horizon
  • From the section Football
Usain Bolt in a Central Coast Mariners uniform
  • From the section News