Scotstown's Mark Duffy says his side are "in a good place" ahead of their Ulster club quarter-final against Burren of Down.

Scotstown have won the Monaghan club championship for the past four years and contested the 2015 Ulster club final but face a Burren side looking to emulate the team that won five provincial titles in the 1980's.

"Burren just have that tradition of playing Ulster club football, they are one of the aristocrats of Ulster so they're going to come in with great confidence," said Duffy.