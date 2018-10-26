Being able to focus on one code will help - Slaughtneil coach McShane

Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane says the club's recent defeat in the Derry SFC quarter-finals will benefit his team in their bid to retain their Ulster SHC title.

The Derry champions play Ballycran of Down in their Ulster club semi-final on Sunday with the winners advancing to play either Cushendall or Loughgiel in the Ulster final.

"With the focus on one code, it's always going to help," said McShane.

"The downside of it is the lads love playing week in, week out, the winning brought a momentum and that momentum was maybe stalled a bit."