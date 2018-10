Crossmaglen captain Aaron Kernan is calling on GAA players to set a better example of how to behave on the pitch in response to the recent spike in violent incidents at club games.

Kernan has warned that the number of flashpoints at GAA matches must be curbed or it could have fatal consequences.

"The reality is that it could happen and I don't think we need to wait until there is a fatality on a playing field or in the stands," said Kernan.