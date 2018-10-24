We want to erase those bad memories - Ryan McCluskey

Ryan McCluskey says Fermanagh can make up for the disappointment of their previous Ulster final appearance by winning a provincial title this season.

McCluskey, who is the longest-serving inter-county player in gaelic football, was part of the last Fermanagh team to contest an Ulster final - losing to Armagh after a replay in 2008.

The veteran defender is hoping to appeal against an eight-week ban in order to take his place in Rory Gallagher's squad for the final.

"It's been a long 10 years since and it would be great if we could erase those bad memories," said McCluskey.