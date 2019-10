Mourne manager Eamonn Burns praises his players after underdogs Down stun Monaghan 1-14 to 0-15 in the Ulster SFC semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Darragh O'Hanlon's second-half penalty proved decisive in a dramatic encounter in Armagh.

Man-of-the-match Connaire Harrison also reflected on the win, which sets up a decider against Tyrone next month.