Antrim joint-manager Gearoid Adams is left "disappointed" by the team's second-half collapse against Donegal after a promising opening 35 minutes.

"It was basically men against boys. Donegal turned on the style and put us to the sword in the second half.

"In the first half we gave a very good performance. We had a couple of goal chances we didn't take and points chances too. They took their scores, we didn't."