Antrim senior football joint-manager Gearoid Adams says the Saffrons "have not discussed" where they would play Donegal in an Ulster SFC first round tie should they beat Fermanagh in Sunday's preliminary round game.

The county is unable to stage home games in the competition due to the ongoing delays in the redevelopment of their home stadium Casement Park in west Belfast.

The winner of Sunday's clash in Brewster Park would be entitled to a home venue against Donegal on 12 June.

Adams was talking to BBC Sport's Mark Sidebottom.