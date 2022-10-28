Red Bull team principal Christian Horner speaks to BBC sports news correspondent Laura Scott after the team was hit with a $7m (£6.07m) fine and a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research for breaking Formula 1's budget cap.

Governing body, the FIA, said Red Bull had overspent by £1.86m in 2021.

Their financial punishment is not a reduction in their permitted spend next year, when the budget cap is $135m (£117m).

