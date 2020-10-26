'Hamilton deserves a knighthood' - former F1 driver Coulthard

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard tells BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast Lewis Hamilton should be knighted after he surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time Formula 1 win record.

Hamilton broke the all-time F1 record for wins at the Portuguese Grand Prix, taking his 92nd career victory, and is likely to win his seventh world championship within two or three races, making him the most successful driver of all time.

