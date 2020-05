How, exactly, did Biffy Clyro's lead singer Simon Neil end up teaching Formula 1's Alpha Tauri driver Daniil Kvyat to play the guitar?

Well, because the Russian offered to help get Scottish rocker Neil good enough to compete in one of Formula 1's virtual grands prix.

The pair met up thanks to BBC Radio 5 Live's Guestlist programme to teach each other a few moves from their respective professions, which could lead to a racing debut for Neil - and, who knows, a spot on stage for Kvyat.