Sir Stirling Moss securing second win at Dundrod

Sir Stirling Moss wins the RAC Tourist Trophy on the Dundrod circuit in 1951, a year after the event became his first international race victory at the same Northern Ireland track.

The world of motor racing has been paying tribute to Moss, widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, following his death on Sunday aged 90.

In footage from an episode of 'This Is Your Life' which first broadcast in April 1959, Moss crosses the finishing line in his Jaguar at Dundrod and celebrates his success.

