Hamilton 'in a different league' but 'not even close' to Schumacher

Former Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine says that Lewis Hamilton is the best driver form the current generation of the sport, but believes the Brit still has some way to go if he is to catch Michael Schumacher.

Irvine, who was runner up in the World Championship with Ferrari in 1999, believes that Hamilton is a much better driver than Vettel, who is a "one-trick pony" and overrated.

Schumacher, who was Irvine's team mate for four seasons at Ferrari, is still regarded as the best driver ever by the Northern Irishman.