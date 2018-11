Lewis Hamilton should be considered among the all-time Formula One greats, says David Coulthard.

The former Williams, Red Bull and McLaren driver suggests that Hamilton's achievements, which now amount to five F1 championships after he clinched victory in Mexico last month. are not celebrated as much as they should be.

Coulthard is currently in Belfast for a demonstration run in Sebastian Vettel's 2012 championship-winning car on 3 November.