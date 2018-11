David Coulthard, a 13-time race winner in Formula One, is set to excite the crowds in Belfast with a demonstration run in Sebastian Vettel's 2012 championship winning car.

The Scottish driver previously brought the show run to the Northern Irish capital in 2010, and says it is a great way to fall in love with the sport.

"I've been retired 10 years but it is still a buzz to get back into the car," said the former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver.