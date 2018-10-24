BBC F1 pundits David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan compares 18-year-old Toro Rosso driver Max Verstappen to Formula 1 greats Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna after a pair of stunning overtakes at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen overtook Sergio Perez and Felipe Nasr in style at Interlagos to finish 10th, lighting up an otherwise uneventful race. Nico Rosberg won the grand prix ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third.

Coulthard has been very impressed by the Dutch teenager's debut season and believes Red Bull will face competition from Ferrari to keep hold of him.

